Big Mike's Little Red Sandwich Shop Shutters As Owner Preps Restaurant Opening

The sandwich shop will be closing after five years in business at the landmark red building in Navesink.

While this may mark the end of an era for the sandwich shop, owner Big Mike will soon open the doors of his new restaurant and bar, Saltwater Social Bar and Kitchen, according to a social media post.

The new restaurant serves as a "bigger and better" way to serve valued customers, the post reads. The new eatery will apparently be located at 128 Bay Ave., in Highlands, and is expected to open in Fall 2023.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.