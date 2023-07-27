Bicyclist, 40, Fatally Struck By Car In Middletown Mourned As Loyal Friend

Funeral services have been announced for Crystal Kaylor who was fatally hit by a car last week.

Kaylor was hit by the car at 9:21 p.m. July 19 at the intersection of Route 35 and Chapel Hill Road. She was riding her bike north on Route 35 at the time, police said. The driver remained at the scene and no criminal charges had been filed.

There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 4 at Pfleger Funeral Home at 115 Tindall Road in Middletown.

A graveside service will follow at 12:15 p.m., at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Chapel Hill Road in Middletown.

According to a GoFundMe organized by Gina Tauro of Highlands, Crystal loved the beach and could regularly be found crabbing and fishing. She also could be found camping in the woods, climbing trees and riding her bike.

"She truly felt one with nature," Tauro wrote.

"Crystal was also very active in trying to help others overcome their struggles and would put others' needs before her own. Many people from far and wide have been touched by Crystal's kindness and (she) will be deeply missed," Tauro said.

She leaves behind her loving girlfriend, Bridget Fisher, Bridget's child, Nalani, three brothers and many friends.

In a tribute on Facebook, Bridget wrote:

"For the last 3 and a half years we have taken care of and supported each other and my daughter. She loved her family and friends deeply with all of her heart. She never once missed a birthday, soccer game, school play, or important event with me and my child."

Donations will go toward funeral expenses.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.