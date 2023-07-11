Belmar Runner Has One Regret After Bumping Into Danny DeVito

But lo and behold, as she trotted down Main Street in Belmar, Barberia spotted the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star walking out of Jersey Mikes on Monday morning, July 10.

"In my head I thought, 'Oh my God that’s Danny DeVito!!" Barberia tells Daily Voice. "'No it can’t be!'"

As she got closer, she knew her eyes were not deceiving her. Turns out, DeVito — an Asbury Park native and the new face of Jersey Mikes — was in the area after donating $500,000 to the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Barberia stopped. Nervously, she let out an "Oh my God, hi."

DeVito wasn't fazed. He stuck his hand out to shake hers and said, "Hello, do you want a picture?" Barberia recalled.

"He was so nice and so friendly, like he wanted to take a picture with me!!" Barberia said. "He was so sweet and nice! And while it was only a brief interaction you could tell he was not bothered by me stopping him, he genuinely wanted to take the picture."

Barberia's only regret?

"I didn’t ask him to recreate the scene from friends where he was the dancer for Phoebe’s bachelorette party."

Maybe next time.

