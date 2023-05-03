Bayshore Man Arrested For Attempted Murder: Prosecutor

Yacir James, 26, was charged with first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

At approximately 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, Keansburg Police were dispatched for a report of shots fired and a possible shooting victim at the corner of Maplewood Avenue and Highland Boulevard.

Keansburg Police discovered a male victim in the street, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was in stable condition, Santiago said.

The defendant was taken into custody a short time later.

For anyone who may have witnessed this incident, please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Keansburg Township Police Department Detective Thomas Sheehan at 732-787-0600.

