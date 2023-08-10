Authorities Seek Tips In Red Bank Shooting: Prosecutor

On Tuesday July 25, at approximately 1:15 a.m., members of the Red Bank Police Department reported a shooting incident that occurred on the 100 block of the Montgomery Terrace apartment complex, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Upon arrival, officers from the Red Bank Police Department discovered one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released, Santiago said.

Members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Red Bank Police Department continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Rios at 800-533-7443 or Red Bank Police Detective Paul Perez at 732-530-2700.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.