Authorities Investigating Pedestrian Fatality In Aberdeen

Shortly after 11:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, members of the Aberdeen Township Police Department responded to the northbound lanes of Route 35 between Prospect Avenue and Amboy Road to find the victim, an adult male resident of Aberdeen. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, according to Monmouth County First Assistant Prosecutor Julia Alonso.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The involved driver, an adult female operating a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, remained on the scene.

No criminal charges have been filed nor traffic summons issued with regard to this incident.

Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Kristian DeVito at 800-533-7443 or Aberdeen Township Police Department Patrolman John Palumbo at 732-566-2054, Ext. 219, or john.palumbo@aberdeennj.org.

