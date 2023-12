Daniel Kaplan, 78, of Freehold Township, died in the crash, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 northbound near Route 9's intersection with Route 33.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Township police officer Justin Nunno at 732-462-7908.

