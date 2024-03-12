Asbury Park Man Convicted Of Nearly Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend To Death

A jury found Amando Miguel-Ortiz, 37, guilty on Friday, Mar. 8 of first-degree attempted murder, along with a third- and fourth-degree weapons offense. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced the conviction in a news release on Tuesday, Mar. 12.

Asbury Park police responded to a report of an assault at a home on Second Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 6, 2023. Officers found Miguel-Ortiz's ex-girlfriend with a head injury and she was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

A few minutes later, Miguel-Ortiz was found about a half-mile away and outside a home on Langford Street. He was arrested and held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution through his trial.

Investigators said the woman was cooking at a friend's home when Miguel-Ortiz entered the house with a utility knife. He was accused of stabbing the woman once in the torso, grabbing her by the hair, and stabbing her in the back of the head. The victim's friend intervened and Miguel-Ortiz ran out of the home.

Sentencing was scheduled for Friday, Mar. 10 and prosecutors are seeking a state prison term of 20 years for Miguel-Ortiz.

