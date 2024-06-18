The Amazon Fresh in Eatontown will officially open on Thursday, June 20, the company said in a news release. It will be the second Amazon Fresh location in New Jersey after one opened in Paramus in July 2022.

The Eatontown store is located at 137 Route 35 in a 35,500-square-foot space once occupied by Toys“R”Us.

"This new, affordable grocery store in the community will offer wide selection of quality groceries and a convenient shopping experience," Amazon said in its release. "We’re also proud to support the community by creating dozens of jobs in the local Eatontown area and by donating surplus food from the Amazon Fresh store to the Fulfill New Jersey food bank."

The grocery store has Amazon's newest design featured in some Amazon Fresh locations in Chicago and Southern California. Shoppers can buy national brands, as well as Amazon's private label brands like Aplenty, Fresh Brand, and 365 by Whole Foods Market.

Customers can shop through the Amazon app or by purchasing items inside the store.

"What sets Amazon Fresh apart is its ability to merge the convenience of online grocery shopping with an elevated in-store experience," said Amazon. "Customers can take advantage of fast grocery delivery and pickup options, while also enjoying ways to make grocery shopping in-store more convenient, like the Amazon Dash Cart, Amazon One, and Alexa kiosks in the store."

Digital shoppers can log into the Amazon Fresh app as they walk into the store, then scan in through a special entrance. There's another entrance for shoppers who aren't using the app and they can pay for their groceries at a traditional cashier.

Shoppers using the app are tracked by cameras around the store that detect the exact item placed in a cart. Those items are then charged to an Amazon user's account and app shoppers must scan to leave the store.

The Amazon Fresh store in Eatontown will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

