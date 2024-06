The winner was purchased at the Wawa on Route 9 North in Howell Township on Sunday, June 23, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release.

The winning ticket was for the game called $50,000 Loaded.

This was the second big winner of the weekend for a scratch-off player in the Garden State, with a $250,000 ticket purchased in Morris County.

