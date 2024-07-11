$50K Richer: Powerball Winning Ticket Sold At Millstone Township Wawa

The winner was purchased at the Wawa on Monmouth Road in Millstone Township, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release on Thursday, July 11. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball in the Wednesday, July 10 drawing.

The winning numbers were 7, 11, 12, 27, and 46. The Powerball was 26.

Another $50,000 winner in Wednesday's drawing was bought in the Garden State. That ticket was purchased online through the Jackpocket app.

No one matched all six numbers to win the estimated $40 million jackpot. Two tickets in Massachusetts and Washington state matched five numbers to win $1 million each.

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday, July 13 and the jackpot is an estimated $54 million.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.