42-Year-Old Bradley Food Pantry Reopens In Temporary Location After Leaving Old Home

Bradley Food Pantry has reopened at 1115 Main Street, the charity announced on Facebook on Wednesday, June 19. Food is distributed under a tent on the backside of the property.

The pantry, which has served the coastal borough and surrounding area since 1982, left its space at St. James Episcopal Church on Fourth Avenue on Friday, May 17.

"I am deeply grateful for the number of volunteers who have turned out to help with the transformation of this space so that we could once again provide our community with food and personal items," said executive director Linda Curtiss. "Additionally, the support from Bradley Car Wash, Bradley Bowl, Your Flooring Center, Stewart’s Hardware, and Beast – all Bradley Beach businesses – is little short of overwhelming."

Back in April, the pantry said it needed to find a new facility because of higher demand since the COVID-19 pandemic began and "differing viewpoints between the pantry and the church." The charity's board has considered more than 100 locations since August 2023 and it needs a 2,000-square-foot space zoned to allow a pantry.

Starting out, the pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The hours are expected to expand "in the coming weeks."

Anyone going to the pantry should bring their own bags.

"This location will not have shopping carts, so keep this in mind when planning to transport bags of items to cars or to carry them while walking or bicycling," Bradley Food Pantry said.

Those who drive to the pantry are asked to park at the neighboring Bradley Bowl.

