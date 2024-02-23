38-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed By Jeep Wrangler On Route 35 In Ocean Township

The unnamed man was walking on the southbound side of the roadway when he was struck by a 66-year-old woman in a 2015 Jeep Wrangler in the left lane near Valley Road in Ocean Township, just before 8:20 p.m., Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

The pedestrian was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, and was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. The driver operating the Wrangler remained on scene.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Ocean Township Police Department remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Ocean Township Police Department Officer John Goncalves at 732-531-1800.

No charges or summonses had been issued as of press time.

