$1B Netflix Production Studio Moves Forward At Fort Monmouth

Gov. Phil Murphy this week approved Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority meeting minutes, meaning that he major project can move forward at the former site of the Fort Monmouth campus in Monmouth County.

Joined by Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, state officials, and labor representatives, Murphy said the campus no longer serves as a "painful reminder" of economic decline, and has become a symbol of renewal and revived hope.

The facility spanning the more than 292-acre site will provide New Jersey residents an opportunity to work in the film and television industry. Local businesses are expected to benefit from an increase in customers, too, Murphy said.

Located adjacent to Route 35 in Eatontown and Oceanport, the facility will be split into 12 state-of-the-art sound stages totaling nearly 500,000 square feet of new development, with the remainder of the property slated for redevelopment with supporting film uses and several community amenities.

Since FMERA authorized the Purchase and Sale and Redevelopment Agreement with Netflix for the property in December 2022, Netflix has continued working to obtain the additional approvals necessary to make this project a reality. Today marked another important step in the process as the Governor signed a letter approving FMERA’s meeting minutes, which will now send the amendment to both host municipalities for consideration and public comment.

“Netflix Studios Fort Monmouth will drive significant economic growth and create meaningful job opportunities for people in New Jersey while boosting the vibrant production ecosystem here in the state where the modern film industry was born,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO. “While we still have a lot of work to do, we're excited to continue partnering with Governor Murphy, local officials, and the community as we work to transform this historic space into a world-class production facility.”

