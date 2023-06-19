Fair 75°

13-Year-Old Crashes Stolen Car Carrying Teens In Holmdel: Police

The search was on in Monmouth County for a 13-year-old boy who was riding in a stolen vehicle being driven by a 13-year-old girl that crashed over the weekend, police said.

Cecilia Levine
Holmdel officers were trying to stop the stolen car on Laurel Avenue around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, near Highway 35, when the driver stopped then sped off, police said.

The vehicle then crashed on Middle Road, at the intersection of Laurel Avenue, and officers were able to apprehend two of the occupants, both 13-year-old girls from Neptune. A 13-year-old male passenger fled on foot. 

The suspect is a Black boy wearing black sweatpants, a white hooded sweatshirt and missing both shoes, authorities said. The male subject is not a threat to the public but we ask residents to contact Holmdel Police at 732-946-4400 if you have any information on the individual or his whereabouts. 

