$100K Powerball Ticket Sold At Hazlet ShopRite

The winner was sold at the ShopRite grocery store on Route 35 in Hazlet, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball in the drawing on Saturday, June 1.

The winning numbers were 28, 38, 52, 54, and 68. The Powerball was 8.

The ticket also had a Power Play multiplier of two. No one won the estimated $162 million jackpot.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday, June 3 and the jackpot is an estimated $171 million.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.