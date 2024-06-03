Partly Cloudy 84°

$100K Powerball Ticket Sold At Hazlet ShopRite

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased at a Monmouth County supermarket, officials said.

A ShopRite supermarket in Hazlet, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
The winner was sold at the ShopRite grocery store on Route 35 in Hazlet, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball in the drawing on Saturday, June 1.

The winning numbers were 28, 38, 52, 54, and 68. The Powerball was 8.

The ticket also had a Power Play multiplier of two. No one won the estimated $162 million jackpot.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday, June 3 and the jackpot is an estimated $171 million.

