Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South 7th Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. after getting a call about a disturbance. They found the woman shot three times, Highland Park police said.

Emergency workers brought the woman to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests had been made.

Police from Edison assisted Highland Park police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Highland Park police detective Brian O’Mara at 732-712-2019. Tips, including photos from before, during or after the shooting can be sent by email to bomara@hpboro.com or detectives@hpboro.com.

