Louisa Bradlow Carman worked as a policy analyst in the state's Office of Health Care Affordability and Transparency, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:56 a.m., following the crash at Route 1 and College Road in Plainsboro, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

A graduate of Swarthmore Office, Carman previously served as an intern in Gov. Phil Murphy's office. Murphy paid tribute to her, calling her a "kind and caring colleague" who was dedicated to making health care more affordable and accessible to residents.

Carman "approached her work with grace, integrity, and a deep commitment to making a difference in our world," Murphy said. "I, and everyone on our team, will miss her terribly. Our prayers are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."

