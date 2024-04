Liliya Rosenblum was struck by the Chevrolet pickup at about 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, in the southbound left lane near milepost 130.2 in Woodbridge, New Jersey State Police said.

Rosenblum, of Newville, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

