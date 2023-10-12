Winners: Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $100K, $50K In Middlesex County

There was one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners in Middlesex County.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Oct. 11, drawing were: 22, 24, 40, 52, and 64. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

$100,000 at Country Farms (B), 820 King Georges Road in Fords,

$50,000 at Crystal's Deli, 308 Ernston Road in Parlin,

$50,000 at Quick Chek #62, 317 Durham Ave. in South Plainfield, and,

$50,000 at Daisy's Liquor & Grocery Store, 64 Jackson St in South River

