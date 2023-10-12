A Few Clouds 63°

Winners: Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $100K, $50K In Middlesex County

One California Lottery player won the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot from the Wednesday, Oct. 11, drawing. 

Country Farms
Country Farms Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)
Jon Craig
Jon Craig

There was one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners in Middlesex County.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Oct. 11, drawing were: 22, 24, 40, 52, and 64. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X. 

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • $100,000 at Country Farms (B), 820 King Georges Road in Fords,

  • $50,000 at Crystal's Deli,  308 Ernston Road in Parlin,
  • $50,000 at Quick Chek #62, 317 Durham Ave. in South Plainfield, and, 
  • $50,000 at Daisy's Liquor & Grocery Store, 64 Jackson St in South River

