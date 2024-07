One lucky player purchased a ticket for the $10 Jersey Jackpot to win $129,652, That ticket was sold at Stop & Shop #2809, 647 Route 18 South in East Brunswick.

Another lucky player purchased a Quick Draw Progressive ticket worth $139,420. That winning ticket was sold at Quick Stop Deli, 162 New Brunswick Ave. in Perth Amboy.

