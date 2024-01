They all were in Middlesex County.

The winning Powerball numbers were 18, 22, 43, 61 and 65 and the Powerball was 02. The Powerplay was 4x.

The winning tickets were sold at:

Quick Chek #25, 6 Egan Ave. in Fords;

Wawa #989, 1886 Englishtown Road in Old Bridge, and:

Wawa #8386, 555 New Durham Road in Piscataway.

