Winner: Powerball Player Takes Home $50K In Edison

One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, July 17, drawing.

7-Eleven in Edison
7-Eleven in Edison Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)
The prize was worth $50,000.

There were four $50,000 winners statewide, including in Bergen, Hunterdon and Passaic counties, state Lottery officials said.

The Middlesex County prize-winning ticket was sold at 7- Eleven #11452G, 2477 Woodbridge Ave. in Edison.

The winning numbers for the Monday, July 17, drawing were: 05, 08, 09, 17, and 41. The Red Power Ball number was 21.

There was no jackpot winner on Monday night, rolling the jackpot to $1 billion for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, July 19, at 10:59 p.m.

