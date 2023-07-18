Winner: Powerball Player Takes Home $50K In Edison

The prize was worth $50,000.

There were four $50,000 winners statewide, including in Bergen, Hunterdon and Passaic counties, state Lottery officials said.

The Middlesex County prize-winning ticket was sold at 7- Eleven #11452G, 2477 Woodbridge Ave. in Edison.

The winning numbers for the Monday, July 17, drawing were: 05, 08, 09, 17, and 41. The Red Power Ball number was 21.

There was no jackpot winner on Monday night, rolling the jackpot to $1 billion for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, July 19, at 10:59 p.m.

