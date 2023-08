The winner matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The winning ticket was sold at RS Foodmart & Deli; 219 Riva Ave. in Milltown

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Aug. 16, drawing were: 09, 11, 17, 19, and 55. The Red Power Ball number was 01. The Power Play was 2X.

