Videos Show Moment 'Bling Bishop' Robber Was Shot Dead At Route 1 Motel By US Marshals Agents

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has released body-worn camera and surveillance footage of an officer-involved shooting that left a 41-year-old New York man dead.

Video shows the moment Shamar&nbsp;Leggette was killed in a shootout with US Marshals agents.

 Photo Credit: New York State Department of Corrections/New Jersey Attorney General's Office
Cecilia Levine
Just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2024, 2:05 p.m., US Marshals agents arrived at a Route 1 motel in Monmouth Junction within South Brunswick to execute an arrest warrant on Shamar Leggette, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Leggette had been wanted for robbing "Bling Bishop" Lamor Whitehead from Paramus in Bergen County.

About 40 minutes after authorities arrived, Leggette left a motel room and immediately shot at officers in the motel parking lot, as captured on motel surveillance tapes. 

Eight members of the Task Force fired their weapons at Leggette, and another officer deployed non-lethal force prior to the fatal altercation. 

Leggette was pronounced dead at approximately 4:29 p.m. Authorities recovered two firearms near the decedent. No officers were hit during the shooting.

Click here for the videos.

Whitehead expressed his condolences to Leggette's family following his death on Instagram. Whitehead was jailed in May for violating terms of his release before his sentencing for swindling a parishioner's New Jersey mother out of her $90,000 life savings, as reported by Daily Voice.

