The blaze broke out on the outer roadway southbound north of Interchange 12 - Carteret-Rahway in Carteret around 2:40 p.m., according to 511NJ.

One of four right lanes remained closed as of 3:30 p.m.

Daily Voice has reached out to authorities for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

