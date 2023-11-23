Vandal Rips Down Israeli Flag Hanging Outside Highland Park Home (Video)

The man can be seen running up to the home near N. 7 and N. 8 avenues in Highland Park around 7:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, police said.

The man was playing loud music while driving a grey or dark colored sedan. He had also been seen getting out of the car and purposely ripping down blue and white ribbons that had been affixed to trees in front of home in the area, Highland Park police said.

Police are hoping video footage will help them identify the man who later ripped down a flag hung on the porch of a home.

Anyone that can identify the subject in the video and/or has further information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Gaetano Palumbo at 732-572-3800 ex. 4264 or gpalumbo@hpboro.com.

