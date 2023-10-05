Two Teens Charged In Central Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department announced that the males are in custody and charged with acts of juvenile delinquency for offenses which if committed by an adult would constitute attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

On Feb. 25, at approximately 11 a.m., the New Brunswick Police Department received a 911 call about a shooting in the area of Joyce Kilmer Avenue and Delavan Street.

Police found a 19-year-old male, who had sustained injuries from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he was treated and later released.

An investigation led by Detective Alex Flores of the New Brunswick Police Department and Detective Jose Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office determined that two males, a 16-year-old and 18-year-old, both of New Brunswick, were the perpetrators, Ciccone said. Both of the males were under the age of 18 on the date of the offense, causing both to be charged as juveniles.

At a preliminary hearing, it was determined that detention would continue for both males.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Flores of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5217 Ext. 6030 or Detective Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3289.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.