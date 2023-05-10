Tributes, Donations Flow After Death Of Beloved North Brunswick Dad Frank Foray At 39

Frank was a resident of North Brunswick, his obituary says.

Frank is remembered as a “guardian angel” and a “prince,” according to a GoFundMe launched by Catherine Clemens and Jamesina Decker for his funeral expenses.

The campaign had raised more than $3,000 as of Wednesday, May 10.

Frank is survived by his caring mother, Theresa Lamboi; as well as one wonderful daughter, Tatianna Foray, the fundraiser says.

Tributes flooded social media following Frank’s tragic passing as well:

“Let’s take the courage to help support his family during this time of grief,” reads the fundraiser. “We’re asking that you please find the compassion in your heart to help raise money to lay our cousin to rest in perfect.”

Frank’s funeral was held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in East Brunswick on Saturday, May 6.

“God has a plan for Frank and has gained [a] prince,” reads the fundraiser. “We’ve all gained such a loving guardian angel.”

“On behalf of our family, thank you so much in advance for all your love, prayers and support.”

