Teen Girl Faces Attempted Murder, Robbery After Firing At Group At East Brunswick Mall

Officers responded to the area near the SureStay Hotel by Best Western on reports of people running from the Brunswick Square Mall after hearing gunshots on May 13, East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco said.

After finding a spent shell casing in the parking lot of a Habit Burger along Route 18, police later received a separate report of three people robbed of their sneakers at gunpoint.

The same suspect, identified by Detective Matthew Kole, was seen firing several shots from a handgun at a group near habit burger, authorities said.

The New Brunswick girl was charged with attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit murder, and various other weapons offenses. She was held at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center in North Brunswick, police said.

