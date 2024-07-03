'Swatting' Incident Brings Monroe Township Police To Fake Emergency

The Monroe Township Police Communications Center was contacted by a representative from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline who reported a suicidal subject in the Reserve neighborhood in Monroe Township, police said.

The subject reported to the hotline that he had shot his mother in the leg, poured gasoline all over her, and was looking for a lighter in order to set her on fire, police said. The subject was threatening to harm additional family members, as well as any responding officers, they said.

The hotline was advised by the subject that he had both a handgun and rifle, they said.

Officers arrived and set up a security perimeter around the residence.

Matchaponix Avenue was temporarily shut down due to the nature of the incident. The subject on the hotline then reported his mother was no longer breathing, and he was refusing to exit the residence.

Officers were able to obtain contact information for the homeowners at the location of the incident, who were unaware of the situation unfolding outside of their home. The residents exited the home and safely met with police.

The house was cleared and no caller or victims were located. Officers were able to determine the residents who were home at the time did not have any involvement with the call that was placed with the hotline, police said.

The Monroe Township Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit has deemed this situation a “swatting” incident, with further investigation to follow. “Swatting” is a dangerous prank where someone makes a false report to emergency services, such as claiming a hostage situation or an active shooter, to provoke a large police or SWAT team response to a specific address. This malicious act can lead to serious consequences, including injury or death. Should you find yourself the victim of one of these situations, "it is imperative that you remain calm and follow all instructions given to you" by police, the department said in a press statement.

