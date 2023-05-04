State Troopers, Civilian Driver Injured In Garden State Parkway Collision

Troopers were arriving to assist a motorist who struck a dee when they were rear-ended in Old Bridge, said Trooper Charles Marchan, a State Police spokesman.
Neither trooper had exited the State Police vehicle when it was rear-ended.
The crash took place at 2:29 a.m. Thursday May 4 near milepost 121 southbound, Marchan said.
The troopers suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, he said.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the State Police vehicle also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Both crashes remain under investigation.
