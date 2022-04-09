Contact Us
Sports

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Of NJ Killed By Car In Florida: ESPN

Cecilia Levine
Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins Photo Credit: Dwayne Haskins Instagram (dh_simba7)

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback and New Jersey native Dwayne Haskins died after being struck by a car in Florida, ESPN reports. He was 24 years old.

The Highland Park native was training in South Florida with his teammates, the outlet said. He was hit by a vehicle Saturday, April 9, ESPN said.

His final Instagram stories show him relaxing poolside. His last-ever story said "'It is what it is' will keep you at peace."

Haskins grew up in New Jersey but later moved to Potomac with his family. He played for the Bullis School and ultimately went on to play football for Ohio State.

In 2019, he was drafted by the Washington Redskins but signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

