Rutgers Football Scarlet Knights Test Positive For Coronavirus

Jon Craig
At least two Rutgers University football players have tested positive for coronavirus.
At least two players on the Rutgers University football team have tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said.

Scarlet Knights players returned to campus for voluntary workouts in Piscataway earlier this month and were receiving health screenings including saliva tests and temperature checks, they said.

The university confirmed that one athlete tested positive in a screening before returning to campus, while the other player tested positive while on school grounds.

"To say we have the answers, that would be an arrogant statement, we are trying to do our best with all the information that we have," Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano said, according to WABC Eyewitness News. "I can tell you that our administration has done whatever we need to do to be able to get this done."

Both players are under quarantine.

Rutgers announced on June 13 that its football players, coaches and support staff could return to the Piscataway campus later that week for voluntary workouts. 

Players from at least half the other 13 Big Ten college football teams have resumed voluntary training on their respective campuses.

