Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Dwayne Haskins' BAC 3X Legal Limit, On Ketamine When He Died: Reports

Jillian Pikora
Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins Photo Credit: Instagram/Dwayne Haskins @dh_simba7

New details are emerging about Pittsburgh Steelers' Quarterback and New Jersey native, raised in Maryland, Dwayne Haskins, 24, who was struck dead by a dump truck on a Florida highway on Saturday, April 9.

The 24-year-old Highland Park, NJ native, who was raised in Potomac, Maryland, was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 while trying to get gas in Florida when he was struck and killed, authorities previously said. 

Haskins death has been ruled an accident caused by blunt force, multiple media outlets report citing an autopsy report released by the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday, May, 23. 

Urine samples show he had taken ketamine and norketamine, reports NY Daily Mail.

During the routine toxicology test, two samples were tested for alcohol, blood, and fluid— both showed his blood alcohol was over Florida's legal limit of .08, registering at .20 and .24, respectively, ESPN reports citing the medical examiner's report.

Haskins had been at a nightclub drinking “heavily” the evening prior to the deadly crash, Yahoo News reports citing the medical examiner.

Haskins and his wife got married last March, according to her social media. 

His wife's call to 911 in Pittsburgh, when she learned of his death was previously released; you can read more about that and listen to the call here. 

