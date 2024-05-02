The incident on Continental Court in South River was reported just after 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. There, two male victims had sustained serious injuries.

According to Ciccone, Kevin Gilbert, 62, was killed while the second was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is active and continuing.

On Wednesday, May 1, South River resident Eileen Marco was killed in an explosion at her job in Old Bridge, which left two others seriously hurt, Ciccone's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Patrick Molina of the South River Police Department at 732-238-1000 or Detective Matthew Colonna of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3354.

