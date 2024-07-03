South Jersey Truck Driver Arrested In Fiery Triple-Fatal Route 1 Crash, Authorities Say

The tractor-trailer driver, Joseph Vega, 43, of Bridgeton, was transporting an oversized concrete load when it failed to stop for a red light at the intersection resulting in the fatal collision, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka.

On Wednesday, July 3, Vega was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Georgia. He will be housed in Georgia pending extradition. Vega will be subject to a detention hearing upon his return to New Jersey.

On April 12, at 9:36 a.m., authorities responded to Route 1 and Ridge Road following the report of a crash. Upon their arrival, authorities located a tractor-trailer that had struck a passenger van in the intersection.

The passenger van then collided with two other vehicles. Both the tractor-trailer and passenger van caught fire.

The three people that were in the van were pronounced dead at the scene; the driver, Charisse Nelson-Bailey, 24, of Princeton Junction, and both passengers Daniel Vida, 28, of Princeton Junction, and Maria Passalaris, 25, of Skillman.

The van was traveling to Community Options in West Windsor. The agency serves adults with disabilities.

On May 29, 2024, Vega was charged with three counts of first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter and three counts of second-degree Vehicular Homicide.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Sites of the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4646 or Sergeant Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

