South Brunswick High School Locked Down: Police

At 8:30 a.m., the South Brunswick School Resource Officer and high school administration placed the school on lockdown, South Brunswick police said.

The staff and officer were investigating information they had received minutes earlier. Additional officers arrived at the school and by 8:34 a.m., the student in question was located, police said.

At 8:37 a.m. the school lockdown was lifted and normal school operations resumed.

Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said, "I know a lockdown can create stress for the students and staff, but it was done to ensure the safety of everyone while the matter was investigated. I want to recognize the quick coordination between the school administration and the school resource officer in resolving the issue so fast."

