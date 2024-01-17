South Brunswick Gets $500K Federal Grant For New Police Officers

Hayducka announced the funding through a U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant.

The grant was for four new officers.

The federal award will support up to 75 percent of the new officers’ salary and fringe benefits for three years, the chief said.

In addition to the four officers hired under the COPS grant, two other officers were hired recently to replace retired officers, he said.

“We have a long history of excellent community outreach efforts. Our Citizen Police Academy, Youth Police Academy, National Night Out, and School Resource Officer Program are some of the outstanding efforts we hope to build on," Hayducka said.

The new officers are set to start five months of basic training at the Cape May County Police Academy next week.

The six new officers are: Yash Shroff, 23, of Plainsboro; David Flanders, 29, of South Brunswick; Joseph Penney, 22, of South Brunswick; Haden Cascone, 22, of Belford; Tyler Steinfeld, 22, of South Brunswick; and Thomas Sites, 26, of Monroe.

