Serious Crash Closes Route 1 In Edison (Developing)

A serious crash had closed all lanes of Route 1 in Edison, authorities said.

Edison police Photo Credit: Edison PD
The crash occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, on Route 1 northbound, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

