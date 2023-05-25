Serious 5-Car Crash Was Caused By 2 Juveniles In East Brunswick: Prosecutor

The 11:30 a.m. crash on Ryders Lane near Winton Road left a Mercedes SUV overturned and struck a Honda head-on, as a result of the juveniles' impact on the SUV, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The driver of the Mercedes was uninjured, while the driver and juvenile passenger of the Honda were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. The driver of the Honda was released from the Hospital early Thursday morning, May 25, but the juvenile passenger remains in critical condition. A tractor trailer was also struck as a result of the crash, the driver is uninjured.

The juvenile males were taken into custody and charged with an act of juvenile delinquency for offenses which if committed by an adult would constitute for juvenile 1, two counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Assault by Auto, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Juvenile 2 was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Assault by Auto.

They were being housed at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center. A preliminary hearing was held Thursday, where it was determined that both juveniles will remain detained.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Ptl. Christian Longhitano of the East Brunswick Police Department at 732-390-6969 or Detective Matthew Colonna of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3317.

