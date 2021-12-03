Woodbridge High School Teacher Who Died Suddenly ID'd

A beloved teacher and assistant football coach was found dead at Woodbridge High School on Wednesday after suffering a medical episode.

Woodbridge Superintendent Joseph Massimino posted a letter to staff and parents about the death of longtime business teacher Jeffrey Grimm. He was 45 years old.

Grimm, of Union, also served as offensive line football coach for Matawan Regional High School.

It appears he passed from natural causes, and police have not labeled his death as suspicious.

"The Woodbridge Township School District community is devastated by the passing of beloved business teacher Jeffrey Grimm," Massimino wrote. "Mr. Grimm was an important member of our Woodbridge High School staff and he will be deeply missed."

Grimm was born on Oct. 22, 1976.

A visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 6 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at McCracken Funeral Home, 1500 Morris Ave in Union, followed by a funeral service from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Woodbridge High School had extra grief counselors on hand starting Thursday and Friday and "counseling will continue to be available for any students or staff who may require it going forward," Massimino said.

"We ask that you keep the Grimm family in your thoughts and prayers."

The Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District also said they were saddened by Grimm's death.

