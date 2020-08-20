Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATED: More NJ Districts Opt For All-Remote Learning Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine
Fair Lawn High School
Fair Lawn High School Photo Credit: COURTESY: Tommy LoMauro

UPDATED: More New Jersey school districts have opted to start the 2020-21 academic year remotely.

Schools have been voting for virtual starts ever since last week, when Gov. Phil Murphy gave remote learning the OK -- as long as districts provide plans to show state education officials how they will transition into classroom learning.

The list of more than 80 school districts opting for all-remote starts includes the state's four largest districts: Newark, Jersey City, Elizabeth and Paterson.

The following districts have opted for virtual starts:

  • Asbury Park
  • Atlantic City
  • Bayonne
  • Bernardsville
  • Bloomfield
  • Boonton
  • Bridgeton 
  • Camden 
  • Chesterfield
  • Collingswood
  • Commercial
  • Delsea Regional
  • Deptford
  • Dover
  • Downe
  • Dunellen
  • East Orange
  • Eastern Regional 
  • Edgewater
  • Edison
  • Egg Harbor Township
  • Elizabeth
  • Fairfield
  • Fair Lawn 
  • Flemington-Raritan 
  • Franklin (Somerset)
  • Freehold Borough and Township
  • Garfield 
  • Greenwich/Stow Creek 
  • Guttenberg
  • Hackensack 
  • Hamilton
  • Harrison
  • Highland Park
  • Hillsborough
  • Hillside
  • Hudson County Schools of Technology
  • Irvington
  • Jersey City
  • Kearny
  • Lawrence
  • Linden
  • Long Branch
  • Manalapan-Englishtown
  • Mercer County Special Services
  • Middlesex Borough
  • Millville
  • Montclair
  • Montville
  • Neptune Township
  • Newark
  • New Brunswick
  • New Milford
  • North Arlington
  • North Bergen
  • North Brunswick
  • Nutley
  • Old Bridge
  • Orange
  • Palmyra
  • Passaic
  • Paterson
  • Perth Amboy
  • Piscataway
  • Plainfield 
  • Pleasantville
  • Plumsted
  • Princeton
  • Princeton Charter School
  • Rahway
  • Ridgefield
  • Roselle
  • Roselle Park
  • Scotch Plains-Fanwood
  • South Brunswick
  • South Orange-Maplewood
  • South Plainfield
  • South River
  • Springfield
  • Teaneck 
  • Toms River
  • Trenton
  • Union
  • Union City
  • Upper Deerfield
  • Vineland
  • Westampton
  • West New York
  • West Orange
  • Willingboro
  • Woodbury

State education officials said they expect the list of districts to grow.

