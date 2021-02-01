Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
New Jersey Schools Announce Delayed Openings, Closures For Tuesday

Cecilia Levine
Some New Jersey students will have a double dose of snow days, with many school districts already announcing closures ahead of Tuesday's messy commute.

Snow was expected to turn to a freezing drizzle around 8 p.m. Monday, making for slippery and hazardous travel conditions.

 The northern part of New Jersey could see about another foot of snow, while the southern half of the state might only see another few inches, the National Weather Service says.

As of Monday morning, the following New Jersey districts were closed or remote on Tuesday (did we miss one? email clevine@dailyvoice.com).

  • Asbury Park: closed
  • Closter: remote with no class after half day dismissal time
  • Elisabeth Morrow (Englewood): remote
  • Lincoln Park: remote

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

