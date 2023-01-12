HS Shelters As Knife-Wielding Suspect Is Caught In Sayreville

UPDATED: A knife-wielding suspect was arrested after an incident outside Sayreville War Memorial High School, authorities said.

The suspect is pictured.

At 2:18 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, Sayreville police responded to the outside of the high school for a report of a student assaulted. The report indicated the suspect brandished a knife during the assault.

The school was put into a shelter-in-place until police were able to determine it was safe to dismiss the students.

Upon police arrival, the victim was found to be uninjured and in the custody of school staff. The suspect fled the area into Kennedy Park. Police secured the area and determined there was no longer a threat to school. The shelter-in-place was lifted and police assisted in the orderly dismissal from school.

At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Matt Kenny at 732-525-5413.

