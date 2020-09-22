Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

COVID-19: 37 Teachers, Students Quarantined At Middlesex County High School

Cecilia Levine
East Brunswick High School
East Brunswick High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A combined 37 teachers and students at East Brunswick High School are quarantining after coming in contact with COVID-19 cases, district officials said.

The 10 teachers and 27 students all came in contact with three separate cases, not from within the school system, East Brunswick Schools Superintendent Victor Valeski said.

In addition to those cases, local athletic teams in other districts came in contact with "close contacts" at Central, Chittick, Lawrence Brook and Memorial elementary schools, as well as Hammarskjold Middle School -- which includes the ELA, Before Care and and After School Kids programs, Valeski said.

"I believe we have created very safe environments in all our facilities, with robust cleaning and sanitizing, supported by our well thought out protocols," the superintendent said in a notice posted on the district's website.

"I cannot overemphasize the critical nature of immediate reporting of either positive COVID-19 test results or 'close contact' situations outside of school."

