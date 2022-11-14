Central Jersey School District Forms Commission To Address Sexual Assault, Harassment: Report

Edison school officials plan to form a new commission that would address allegations of sexual assault and harassment, NJ Advance Media reports.

The group would comprise 10 to 20 students, parents and school administrators, Superintendent Bernard Bragen told the outlet.

Although the district has a process for reporting sexual assault and harassment, the latest system has a goal of advancing it, the outlet reported.

The subject was raised by students and alumni last month before the Board of Education.

