Central Jersey Day Care Aide, 20, Sexually Assaulted 3 Schoolhouse Children

A day care aide from Central Jersey has been arrested for sexually assaulting children at Superhero Schoolhouse, authorities said.

Kyle Finn, 20, of Sayreville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault and endangerment of three children according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief John Zebrowski.

Superhero Schoolhouse Day Care is located in the Parlin section of Sayreville.

Finn also worked as camp counselor and volunteer for three other in Central Jersey, authorities said.

On Friday, Finn was additionally charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, three counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child,

Finn was fired from the day care, but also has worked as a camp counselor for Our Lady of Victories Parish Church and the Sayreville Department of Recreation, Ciccone and Zebrowski said.

Finn also has volunteered for the Sayreville Association for Brain Injured Children, they said.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is urged to call Sayreville Police Detective Matthew Kenny at 732-525-5413 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Suzanne Kowalski at 732-745-3287.

The owner of the day care, Charmaine Larkin, told NJ Advance Media that she and her staff were cooperating with the investigation.

“My staff and I have incredibly heavy hearts and I hope that everyone hugs their loved ones because you never know what the world has in store,” Larkin said, according to NJ.com.

Finn was being held at the Middlesex County Jail pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

