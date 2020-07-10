Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities: Central Jersey Man Made Social Media Threat Against South Brunswick High School

Jon Craig
A 24-year-old man from Central Jersey made a threatening Twitter "joke" against South Brunswick High School, authorities said.

Rohan Sinha of the Monmouth Junction section of town was charged with creating false public alarm and making terroristic threats, South Brunswick police said.

Sinha sent a direct message on Twitter to a friend at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday that was meant to be a joke, warning about “problems at the high school this Friday,” police said in a statement. 

The friend shared the threatening message with several others -- one of whom notified police.

Sinha was arrested at a South Brunswick home about 6 p.m. Monday after authorities determined who made the original internet threat.

Sinha was issued a summons to appear at a future court date.

“It took only seconds for the tweet to set off alarms with so many people who saw it," South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said. 

Detectives realized the serious nature and worked around the clock with the assistance of the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office to track down the person responsible, according to Hayducka.

“We were able to alleviate a lot of fears by solving this case in under 24 hours," the police chief said. 

Schools in South Brunswick have been operating under a hybrid mix of remote and classroom instruction due to coronavirus.

