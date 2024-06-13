Rutgers Student, Edison Resident Noah Koenig Dies, 20

Noah graduated from John P. Stevens High School in Edison in 2022, and joined the Cub Scouts in the first grade, his obituary said. He continued his journey with Boy Scouts where he earned the highest rank of Eagle Scout.

As a sophomore at Rutgers University, Noah majored in criminal justice so he could follow in the footsteps of his uncle, Robert Laureano, his obituary said. He was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at Rutgers.

Noah is survived by his parents, Peter and Andrea Koenig, and his brother, Eric Koenig.

All those who knew and loved Noah are welcome to gather on Monday, June 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Ave. in Morris Plains.

